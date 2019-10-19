|
|
Norman "Dean" Blackwell, 84, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Dean was born March 28, 1935, in Gerald, the son of Mildred Blackwell, and the grandson of John and Alice Childers Blackwell. Dean attended a one-room grade school in Gerald, and graduated from Union High School in 1952. He served his country in the U.S. Army, from 1957 to 1959. In his early years, Dean loved hunting, fishing and running his hounds. He loved nature and spent as much time outdoors as he could. He was a huge fan of the St Louis Cardinals and never missed a game on TV. He wanted to see the Cardinals take the World Series this year.
On Sept. 11, 1993, Dean was joined in marriage to Imogene "Jean" Kliethermes-Koch. They met on the Washington riverfront and planned to be married there, but the Great Flood of ^1993 forced them to higher ground. Dean enjoyed having friends come over and play Wahoo/Aggravation. He loved the simple things in life and spending time with his family. He loved his stepfamily as his own.
Dean is survived by his wife Jean, of the home; two stepsons, Keith Koch and wife Wendi, Iowa state, and Jesse Koch, Washington; four grandchildren, Levi Koch and fiancee Caitlin Swoboda, Washington, Austin "AJ" Koch, Nikki Fangman and husband Matthew, and Jessi Koch, all of Iowa state; and one great-granddaughter, Harper Fangman. He also leaves one brother, John Venneri, Pennsylvania state; cousin, Janet Garber and husband Bob, Catawissa; two brothers-in-law, Norbert and Sandy Kliethermes, Jefferson City, and Robert "Buzz" and Mary Lee Kliethermes, Washington; dear friends, Kathy Stolte, Rena and LeRoy Mincemeyer, Katie and Sherwood Kloppenberg, Nancy and Butch Sachs, all of Union, and Janet and Ed Fritzemeyer, Gerald; nieces; nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Blackwell-Venneri; stepfather, Samuel Venneri Sr.; and brothers, Carmen and Samuel Jr. Venneri.
Visitation will be held Monday Oct. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington, with a funeral service following at 11 a.m.
Burial, with full military honors, will follow in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to (MDA), Gray Summit United Methodist Church, Our Lady of Lourdes Church or St. Francis Borgia Church.
Arrangements are in care of Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 19, 2019