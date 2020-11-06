A funeral service for Norman Brockman, 83, Washington, was held Friday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

Visitation was Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Burial followed in St. Peter's Cemetery in Washington.

Mr. Brockman passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Brockman, Washington; two sons, Steve Brockman and wife Cassandra, Ballwin, and Kenneth Brockman and wife Stacy, Springfield; four step-children, Wendy Piper and husband Kevin, Oklahoma state, Kimberly Rochetto and husband Rick, Washington, Michael Kerby and wife Heidi, Warsaw, and Jeffrey Willhoite and wife Kristina, Moscow Mills; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.



