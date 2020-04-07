Home

Norman L. Miller Obituary
A funeral service for Norman L. Miller, 64, Beaufort, will be Thursday, April 9, at 10 a.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Entombment will be at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Union.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Miller died Monday, April 6, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Miller, Beaufort; two sons, Daniel Miller and wife Wendi, Beaufort and Rhett Miller and wife Sarah, Union; one daughter, Scarlett Borgmann and husband Joe, Beaufort; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 7, 2020
