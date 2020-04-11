|
|
Norman L. Miller, 64, Beaufort, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in Washington.
Norman, son of the late Arthur Miller and wife Dorothy (Luhring), was born July 16, 1955, in Washington. On Nov. 6, 1981, he was united in marriage to Judy Beller in Union.
He never missed a game when it came to his grandchildren's sports. He was a car enthusiast and found great joy in entering his classic car in shows.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Miller, Beaufort; three children, Scarlett Borgmann and husband Joe, Daniel Miller and wife Wendi, all of Beaufort, and Rhett Miller and wife Sarah, Union; three brothers, Wayne Miller and wife Kathy, Washington, Bill Miller, Rhineland, and Don Miller, Union; six grandchildren, Blake Borgmann, Conner Borgmann, Alyssa Borgmann, Lane Miller, Easton Miller and Jase Miller; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Dorothy Miller, and one sister, Sharon Kay.
Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 9, at the funeral home.
Entombment was at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Union.
Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.
Donations to The are preferred.
Arrangements were in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 11, 2020