|
|
Nouri Husseen Alsadi passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the age of 87.
Nouri was born Sept. 20, 1932, in Baghdad, Iraq, to Husseen Rahame and Leluwae Arabe. He lived in Iraq until the age of 28, during which time he served in the Iraqi Air Force and was the champion of Iraq in boxing.
He moved to the United States to attend college at Abilene Christian College in Abilene, Texas, where he earned an associate degree in instrumentation. During that time, he took the Golden Glove in Texas. He loved exercise and kept himself very physically fit and encouraged everyone around him to stay physically active. Another of his hobbies was flying light planes and doing aerobatics with those planes. He had a pilots license for more than 50 years. He literally traveled all over the world and had eight passports that were filled with the stamps of the countries he visited. He spent most of his career working as an instrument technician in the oil industry.
Nouri was a friend to nearly everyone he came in contact with, encouraging them to be their best, get a good education and pursue their dreams. He had a knack at turning anyone's bad day into a brighter and happier mood! He enjoyed going out to eat with friends and neighbors, and entertaining guests at his home. He loved playing with his grandchildren and visiting with his children. He also loved classical mu-sic by Pavarotti, Carrera, Bocelli and others. He valiantly fought Alzheimer's for 10 years at which time he succumbed to this cruel disease.
He is survived by his loving wife, Teri Alsadi, Marthasville; eight children, Tamara Holloway, Indianapolis, Ind., Emaan (Jack) Dillard, Mountain Grove, Lathe (Patty) Alsadi, Winona, Texas, Tahseen Alsadi, Athens, Texas, Denver (Makenzie) Ellis, Union, Mustafa (Juli) Al-sadi, Mountain Grove, Aubrie (Abe) Carpenter, Lake Saint Louis, and Riyadh (Jordan) Alsadi, Marshall, Texas; 17 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son-in-law, Mark (Tamara) Holloway.
Nouri was buried according to his wishes and native custom (green burial) at Bellefontaine Cemetery, St. Louis, Friday, Oct. 18. There will be a memorial service honoring his life Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 110 E. 14th St., Washington, where he attended church with his wife.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Heartland Hospice, 615 Washington Ave., Washington, MO 63090. These loving people were a great support and comfort in helping him maintain his dignity and remain at home during this journey!
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 23, 2019