Oliver James Bacott, 92, St. Louis, passed away peacefully in his home, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Oliver was born Jan. 18, 1927, in St. Louis, to Maurice "Leo" and Ruth (Caulley) Bacott, St. Louis.
He leaves behind his wife of 72 years, Harriett E (Mossberger) Bacott; eight children, Kathleen (Daniel) Kuennen, Salisbury Md., Bruce (Linda) Bacott, O'Fallon, Jill (Steven) Bauer, Hillsboro, Lee (Denise) Bacott, Eureka, Christina (Robert) Stergos, St. Louis, Karen (Randy) Weddington, Hillsboro, Brian (Tina) Bacott, Washington, and Rebecca (Darren) Gruen, Leasburg; 29 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Maurice "Moe" Bacott, O'Fallon; one sister, Patricia Murphy, Cedar Hill; nephews; nieces; many loved ones and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Oliver served on the Battleship Pennsylvania BB-38 during World War II. He wed the love of his life on May 1, 1948, raising a loving and honorable family. He worked until retirement for AT&T. Upon his retirement, he had a passion for all things in nature, and loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, raising homing pigeons, playing billiards and horseshoes. Oliver was an active member of Hillsboro Christian Church. He was a faithful follower of Jesus.
Oliver was buried with full military honors Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, for immediate family only.
A celebration of his life will be held at Hillsboro Christian Church, Saturday, Feb. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. All are welcome to come honor his legacy.
Memorial donations in Oliver's name, in lieu of flowers, are requested to go to A Seat at the Table (NPO), St. Louis, at https:// www.aseatatthetable.org/
donate.html, or checks can be mailed to 4176 Flad Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 22, 2020