Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Ollie M. Chartrau

Ollie M. Chartrau Obituary
A private funeral for Ollie M. Chartrau, nee Hartford, 94, Washington, will be private.
Interment in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, will be private.
Mrs. Chartrau died Thursday, April 23, 2020.
She is survived by one son, Rob Chartrau and wife Linda, Rockton, Ill.; other relatives and many friends.
Those who wish to leave condolences or share memories for the family on the Tribute Wall may do so by visiting oltmannfuneralhome.com.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 24, 2020
