|
|
Ollie Marie Chartrau, nee^ Halford, 94, Washington, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Ollie was born Sept. 22, 1925, in Reyno, Ark., to John Halford and wife Nannie, nee^ Parker. Ollie was united in marriage to John Perry Chartrau in September 1945, in Sikeston. The couple made their home in Sikeston where they were blessed with two sons. They moved to St. Louis in 1949, and then to Washington in 1997. While the kids were young, Ollie was a homemaker, and briefly worked as a beautician. She then worked for Bussman Fuse Company in the printing department. Ollie loved her family and friends, and enjoyed every opportunity she was given to spend time with them. She also loved to swim and watch St. Louis Cardinals baseball. She was a member of United Methodist Church of Washington.
She is survived by one son, Ron Chartrau and wife Linda, Rockton, Ill.; one daughter-in-law, Joy Chartrau, Washington; one sister, Maxine Bird, Sikeston; five grandchildren, Christine Sarmiento (Guillermo), Lisa Gildehaus (Jason), Ken Chartrau, TeAnne Chartrau-Ray (Ryan) and Greg Chartrau; seven great-grandchildren, Samantha Gildehaus, Ollie Buchanan (Dean), Emilie Gildehaus, Beckett Chartrau, Mateo Sarmiento, Elliette Chartrau and Harrison Chartrau; one great-great-granddaughter, June Buchanan; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; one son, David "Mike" Chartrau; her parents; one sister, Genevieve Meyer; four brothers, Wayman, Paul and Doug Halford, and one in infancy.
A private funeral service was held Saturday, April 25, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington, with the Rev. Bill Thomas officiating.
Interment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, in St. Louis.
Memorial donations may be made in honor of Ollie Chartrau to Wreaths Across America.
The Chartrau family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 29, 2020