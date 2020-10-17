- 1939 - 2020 -



Ollie Ray Hooks, known to all as Ray, 81, Cuba, Mo., formerly St. Clair, departed this life in Rolla, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.



Ray was born June 15, 1939, in Campbell, son of Edward Wayne Hooks and wife Ulus Marie, nee Hicks. As a young man, he was united in marriage and blessed to have three children.



Ray was a Christian and member of Bethel Baptist Church, Lonedell. During his working career, he was employed by Carolina Freight Company, St. Louis, driving for the company for about 15 years. Ray was a 30-year member and retiree of Teamsters Local 600 of St. Louis.



He loved working on his farm in St. Clair, which he owned from 1976 to 1995, raising cattle and crops. Ray also enjoyed gardening and at one time had a two-acre patch of strawberries, which the children remember picking. He then moved to a farm at Lake of the Ozarks, raising cattle, hay and various crops, from 1995-2015. What meant most to Ray was time spent with his family. The love they shared and many memories they created will forever be cherished by them all.



Ray is survived by his three children, Clinton Hooks and wife Jeanette, St. Louis, Gavin Hooks, DVM, and wife Denise, and Tracy Sanders and husband Randy, all of St. Clair; one brother, James Hooks and wife Rae, Shoreline, Wash.; three sisters, Frances East, Lebanon, Mo., Faye Cox and husband Allan, Lake Village, Ind., and Rachel Beaupre, Morocco, Ind.; eight grandchildren, Joshua Hooks, Arnold, Brigitte Hooks, St. Louis, Amanda Hatfield and husband Andrew, St. Clair, Megan Hooks and boyfriend Alex, Sarah Mayberry and husband Ryan, all of Union, Caleb Hooks, St. Clair, Nathan Sanders, Rolla, and Kiley Sanders, St. Clair; three step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two step-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ulus Hooks; daughter-in-law, Debra Hooks; one brother, William Hooks; and companion, Marie Stafford.



Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Lonedell, with the Rev. Ben Kingston officiating.



Interment was in the church cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Bethel Cemetery.



The family entrusted the care of their loved one to Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





