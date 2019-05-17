|
|
|
A funeral service for Omar Sachs, 75, Union, was held Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Union.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Visitation was held Thursday, May 16, from 4-8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Sachs passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
He is survived by one son, John Sachs and wife Danielle, St. Clair; two daughters, Jodie Hoeft and husband Doug, Beaufort, and Julie Binsbacher and husband Bill, Union; many other relatives and friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 17, 2019
Read More