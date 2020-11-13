A funeral service for Opal Hackman, nee Bryan, 96, Sullivan, was held Friday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m., at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Burial followed in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Visitation also was Friday from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Hackman passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

She is survived by one daughter, Connie Downey and husband Robert Sr., Villa Ridge; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





