Opal Ruth Surcey (Becker), 71, Union, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her home.
Opal, daughter of Owen Becker and wife Alice Schuenemeyer, was born July 11, 1949, in Washington. On June 8, 2001, she was united in marriage to Eugene Surcey, in Supply, N.C. Opal was of the Christian faith and member of The Rock Church in Union.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene Surcey, Union; three children, Bobbi Lynn Anderson, Seattle, Wash., Julie Ann Herr, Rolla, and Suzanne Trucks and husband Jason, Villa Ridge; eight siblings, Kay Leicht, Texas state, Beth Ann Brandhorst and husband Charles, Donald Giedinghagen, Donna Bandy and husband David, Mary Alice Withington and husband Mike, Denise Franke, all of Union, Karen Marie Hanna and husband John, Beaufort, and Sally Becker, Union; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; caretaker, Allie Smith, Union; other relatives and many friends.
Opal was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Alice Becker; son-in-law, Adam Herr; and two brothers-in-law, Fred Leicht and Skip Franke.
A private viewing and service was held.
Interment was at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visit www.midlawn.com
for an online register book.
Memorial donations to The Rock Church, Union, are preferred.
Arrangements were in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.