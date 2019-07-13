Home

Gottenstroeter Funeral Home
108 South Second Street
Owensville, MO 65066
(573) 437-2155
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gottenstroeter Funeral Home
108 South Second Street
Owensville, MO 65066
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:45 AM
Gottenstroeter Funeral Home
108 South Second Street
Owensville, MO 65066
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Gottenstroeter Funeral Home
108 South Second Street
Owensville, MO 65066
Orville O. Oldfather


1928 - 2019
Orville Oliver "Whoop" Oldfather, 90, Owensville, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Frene Valley, Owensville.

Orville was born July 24, 1928, in St. Louis, to Ray Estes and Leo, nee Harmon, Oldfather. He was united in marriage to Norma Jean Hughes Oct. 4, 1958, in St. Louis.

Orville served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of V.F.W. Post 6133, Bricklayers Local 1 for 50 years, and a former member of United Church of Christ in St. Louis. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Leo Oldfather; brothers, Bill, Thomas, Arthur, Dunny and John Oldfather; and sisters, Catherine Ramos, Ruth Moeller, Sue Lindsey, Jane Pott and Pauline Swan.

Orville is survived by his wife, Norma Jean, of the home; son, Ray Oldfather and wife Anita, Owensville; daughters, Sheilah Schoolcraft and husband Steve, Washington, Cathy Fath and husband Jim, Owensville, and Carolyn "C.J." Basham and husband Doug, Crocker; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Gottenstroeter Chapel, Owensville, with a V.F.W. service at 10:45 a.m.

Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. at the chapel, with Pastor Andrew Yount officiating.

Interment, with full military honors, will be at Countryside Memorial Gardens, Owensville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to V.F.W. Post 6133.

Arrangements are entrusted to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Owensville.
Published in The Missourian on July 13, 2019
