|
|
Aug. 30, 1936 -
March 26, 2020
Orville "John" Wellen, 83, Washington, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.
John was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington, and the Knights of Columbus. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from Ameren Missouri.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Wellen, nee Shashek; three daughters, Susan Friederich and husband James, Oakville, Lynn Langenberg and husband Michael, Springfield, and Kaye Steck and husband David, Ballwin; his grandchildren, Lauren McDonald and husband Colin, Columbia, Jennifer Tanner and husband Andrew, Kansas City, and Leah Glover and husband James, Georgia state; great-granddaughter, Avery Glover; step-grandchildren, Kinsey Martin and husband Brandon, Jackson, and Samantha Friederich, Hillsboro; one step-great-granddaughter, Clara Martin; uncle and godfather, Vince Rolves, Carlyle, Ill.; sisters, Bernette Dilley, Trenton, Ill., and Clara Seiffert and husband James, Carlyle, Ill.; brothers, Ralph Wellen and Robert Wellen and wife Mary, all of Trenton, Ill.; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Bernadine Wellen; sister, Delores Ernst; brothers, Marvin Wellen and James Wellen; and grandchildren, Mark Friederich and Luke Friederich.
Due to the uncertainty of today's health crisis, a celebration of John's life will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington, for family and friends, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes School or Masses.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 1, 2020