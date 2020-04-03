Home

Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Otto Spaunhorst Obituary
All services for Otto Spaunhorst, 86, Villa Ridge, will be private and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Mr. Spaunhorst died Friday, March 27, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Spaunhorst, nee Busch, Villa Ridge; four sons, Otto Spaunhorst and wife Bonnie, New Haven, Greg Spaunhorst and wife Beth, Paragould, Ark., John Spaunhorst, Villa Ridge, and Daniel Spaunhorst, Union; two daughters, Lisa Hoppe and husband Michael, and Cindy Krausch and husband Bill, all of Villa Ridge; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Due to recent regulations regarding public events, friends and family are encouraged to leave condolences, or share memories for the family by visiting the funeral home's website.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 3, 2020
