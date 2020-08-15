1/1
Pam K. Chandler
1954 - 2020
Pam Kay Chandler, nee Bienlien, 66, St. Clair, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Washington.

Pam was born Jan. 3, 1954, in Cape Girardeau, to Howard Fritz John Bienlien and wife Donna Mae, nee Donjon. She was a custodian at N & R of Jonesboro Assisted Living in Eureka.

Pam was a member of St. Clare Catholic Church, St. Clair. She loved quilting, fishing, bowling and playing bingo. Pam also was a dedicated volunteer, helping the elderly in retirement and assisted living facilities.

She is survived by her son, Chad Chandler, St. Clair; sister, Glenda (Thomas) Grayson, Frohna; nephew, Thomas Grayson, Perryville; three grandchildren, Liam Chandler, Adam Chandler and Payden Chandler; 15 nieces and nephews; 51 great-nieces and -nephews; and eight great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Pam was preceded in death by her father, Howard Fritz John Bienlien; mother, Donna Mae Bienlien; son, Lucas Chandler; sister, Judy Bienlien; and brother, Howard "Jimmy" Bienlien.

A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.

Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Perryville.

Memorial contributions may be given for family use.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.

Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Missourian on Aug. 15, 2020.
