Pamela Sue (Laubinger) Gray, Owensville, was born May 11, 1955, to Jess Laubinger and Tina Greeley. She was raised and loved by her parents, Jess and Helen Laubinger, in Leslie. She passed away Saturday afternoon, March 28, 2020, at the age of 64, at Capital Region Medical Center, Jefferson City.
She is survived by her husband, John R. Gray, Owensville; three children, Lockey Travis and husband Harold, Eldon, William "Billy" Durbin and wife Megan, Owensville, and Seth Durbin; and 11 step-children. She also is survived by her sister, Patty Jones and husband Kent, Union, sister, Debbie Bliss and husband Terry, Union, brother, Jesse (Sonny) Laubinger, Leslie, brother, Ed Laubinger and wife Brenda, St. Clair, brother, Joseph Laubinger and Debbie, Beaufort, brother, Chad Laubinger and wife Lynn, Gerald, brother, Thad Laubinger, Leslie, and sister, Sibyl Green and husband Curt, Gerald; four grandchildren, Justin Travis, Shawn Travis and Brenden Travis, all of Eldon, and Nevaeh Durbin, Owensville; several step-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; father, Jess Laubinger; Tina Frazier; brother, James Laubinger; and niece, Anne Marie Laubinger.
Pam was a born again Christian, and will be remembered for her giving nature, her love for helping others in need, and having a huge heart. She had a devoted love of her family, especially her dad.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evergreen Cemetery, Leslie.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 1, 2020