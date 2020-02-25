|
A funeral service for Pat Rector, nee Lewis, 66, Sullivan, was held Tuesday, Feb. 25, at noon at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Interment was in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation was Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Rector died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
She is survived by two sons, William Rector, Troy, and Chris Rector and fiancee Kelly Nie, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 25, 2020