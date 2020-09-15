1/
Patricia A. Decker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A semi-private celebration of life for Patricia Ann Decker, 83, Owensville, will be at a later date.
Mrs. Decker died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Gasconade Manor Nursing Home, Owensville.
She is survived by her husband, James Decker, Owensville; her children, Diane Kay Decker and significant other Craig Garth, and Daryl "Hootie" Decker and wife Briana, all of Owensville, and Tracy Bonnell and husband Mike, Overland Park, Kan.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Gottenstroetter Funeral Home, Owensville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Sep. 15, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved