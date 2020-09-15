A semi-private celebration of life for Patricia Ann Decker, 83, Owensville, will be at a later date.

Mrs. Decker died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Gasconade Manor Nursing Home, Owensville.

She is survived by her husband, James Decker, Owensville; her children, Diane Kay Decker and significant other Craig Garth, and Daryl "Hootie" Decker and wife Briana, all of Owensville, and Tracy Bonnell and husband Mike, Overland Park, Kan.; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Gottenstroetter Funeral Home, Owensville.

