1/1
Patricia A. Echelmeier
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
- Feb. 23, 1941 - Oct. 28, 2020 -

Patricia A. Echelmeier, nee King, 79, Wentzville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

Pat was a former member of Job's Daughters, an organization dedicated to empowering young women and serving the community. Formerly of Washington, Pat was a lifelong fan of country music and enjoyed spending her days boating or fishing. Pat's greatest achievement in life was her family, and she treasured every moment she was able to spend with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, Timothy M. (Tricia) Sullivan and Erin M. (Don) Blount; her stepdaughter, Denise R. McBride; her grandchildren, Cassie M. Blount, Dylan J. Sullivan, Tyler J. McBride, Randi N. McBride, Amanda E. Blount, Adam J. Blount, Brooke G. Sullivan, Wyatt D. Sullivan, Madilynn G. Sullivan and Jacob M. Sullivan; her great-grandchild, Taylor J. McBride; her brother, Michael D. (Jamie) King; her special friend, Donald W. Clifton; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Echelmeier; her son, Richard "Rick" J. Sullivan Jr.; and her parents, Norris and Mildred King.

Memorial contributions in Pat's name may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.

Visitation was held Friday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with a funeral service following at 1:30 p.m., at Baue Funeral Home, 3950 W. Clay St., St. Charles.

The family was served by Baue Funeral Home, St. Charles, 636-940-1000 or visit Baue.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
11:00 - 01:30 PM
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 946-7811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved