- Feb. 23, 1941 - Oct. 28, 2020 -
Patricia A. Echelmeier, nee King, 79, Wentzville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Pat was a former member of Job's Daughters, an organization dedicated to empowering young women and serving the community. Formerly of Washington, Pat was a lifelong fan of country music and enjoyed spending her days boating or fishing. Pat's greatest achievement in life was her family, and she treasured every moment she was able to spend with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children, Timothy M. (Tricia) Sullivan and Erin M. (Don) Blount; her stepdaughter, Denise R. McBride; her grandchildren, Cassie M. Blount, Dylan J. Sullivan, Tyler J. McBride, Randi N. McBride, Amanda E. Blount, Adam J. Blount, Brooke G. Sullivan, Wyatt D. Sullivan, Madilynn G. Sullivan and Jacob M. Sullivan; her great-grandchild, Taylor J. McBride; her brother, Michael D. (Jamie) King; her special friend, Donald W. Clifton; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Echelmeier; her son, Richard "Rick" J. Sullivan Jr.; and her parents, Norris and Mildred King.
Memorial contributions in Pat's name may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.
Visitation was held Friday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with a funeral service following at 1:30 p.m., at Baue Funeral Home, 3950 W. Clay St., St. Charles.
The family was served by Baue Funeral Home, St. Charles, 636-940-1000 or visit Baue.com
