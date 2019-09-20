|
|
|
A service for Patricia Alveria Whitmer, nee Bigley, 74, St. Clair, will be Saturday, Sept. 21, at 4 p.m. at Good Shepherd Mausoleum at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
A memorial visitation will be Saturday, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service, at the mausoleum.
Mrs. Whitmer died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by two sons, John Decker, St. Clair, and Lloyd "Bobby" Johnson and wife Rebecca, Washington, other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 20, 2019