A funeral service for Patricia Beardon, nee Osborn, 82, St. Clair, was held Friday, April 19, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, St. Clair.
Burial was in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation was Thursday, April 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday, April 19 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, and again Friday, from noon until the time of the service, at the church.
Mrs. Beardon died Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Stephen Frossard, Papillion, Neb., and Jeffrey Frossard, St. Clair; four daughters, Bonnie Hooker and husband Daniel, Stoutland, Sharon White and husband Robert, Big Flat, Ark., Lisa Krewenka and husband Norman, Columbia, and Amy Rapp and husband Tom, Lonedell; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 19, 2019
