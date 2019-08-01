|
Patricia "Trish" C. Giger, Sunrise Beach, died Saturday, July 20, 2019. She is now alive in Heaven with Jesus.
She was born March 15, 1945, in Skowhegan, Maine. Trish is survived by her husband, Mark; in-laws, Louise and Fred Giger, Mike Giger, and Katy Giger; devoted friend, Elsie Lippy; cherished friends; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews; and other extended family.
While volunteering as a clown in 1980 she met Mark. They quickly became best friends and married. Trish spent the rest of her life loving him. They were fiercely loyal to each other throughout their nearly 40-year marriage. Trish also spent the rest of her life volunteering, though rarely as a clown. She gave her time and expertise to anyone who needed it.
Trish attended Bible College. She went on to work at Child Evangelism Fellowship as a bookkeeper.
Trish loved hunting and fishing, and sitting on her dock at the lake. She got up with the sun and enjoyed taking her paddleboat out each morning. Trish laughed easily, having the fabulous combination of a quick wit and sense of humor. She liked sitting in her recliner and playing computer games. Trish liked capturing memories on film, earning the nickname of "Aunt Camera" for awhile. She spoke directly, would wince and wrinkle her nose when she heard a bad idea, dressed simply, and cried every time she watched "The Promise."
Trish cared deeply about the children in her family. She felt no need to entertain the adults, but went out of her way to make sure the kids had fun. Trish was unapologetically herself, not conforming to anyone else's image of who she should be. She extended that same freedom to everyone around her; her presence was a liberating place, free of expectation.
Trish will be deeply missed. Her life will be celebrated at a memorial service in the near future. In the meantime, her family encourages others to honor her life by enjoying some fresh air, volunteering their time, laughing and being authentic.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 1, 2019