Patricia Jane Crain (Chatham), 91, Gerald, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at her home.
Patricia was born July 7, 1929, to Charlie and Daisy (Holland) Chatham, in Plumfield, Ill. She was united in marriage to Billie Joe Crain Aug. 11, 1949, in Piggott, Ark. Patricia was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, canning, and making jellies and pies. She was a Girl Scout leader for 20 years and taught Sunday School at Advent Christian Church for 30 years in Overland, where she raised her family.
Her survivors include her son, Clayton Crain and wife Pam, Wentzville; her daughter, Barbara Grillion and husband John, O'Fallon; one sister, Shirley Wilkerson, West Frankfort, Ill.; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billie Crain; her daughter, Rachel Crain; her parents, Charlie and Daisy Chatham; her brother, Scott Chatham; and sister-in-law, Emma Lee Chatham.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Gottenstroeter Funeral Home Chapel, Gerald, with the Rev. Kevin Sullivan officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. at the chapel.
Burial was at Leslie United Methodist Cemetery, Leslie.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Arrangements were in care of Gottenstroeter Funeral Home Chapel, Gerald.