Patricia Jean Stover, nee Hartnett, 93, New Haven, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Frene Valley Nursing Home, Hermann.
Patt was born Nov. 9, 1926, to Lola and Richard Hartnett, in St. Louis. She married Roy Lee Woolley in February 1947. Together, they had four daughters, Georgia Lee "Star," Marleen Sue, Deborah Ann and Lorinda Kay. They were married 25 years.
After they parted, Patt eventually met and married James C. Stover, who had a son named Ronnie. Between Patt and Jim, they had many grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces and nephews. Patt and Jim moved from St. Louis to New Haven, after they married. They had many years and adventures together, including a trip to Europe and her beloved Ireland. Patt loved her Irish heritage and was so happy to visit Ireland, where she and Jim were able to visit a convent where one of her relatives had been the mother superior and was buried there in the convent cemetery. They also visited a church in Newcastle West, Ireland, where some of her relatives had lived. One of Patt's relatives was christened at the church there. Many of her relatives were buried at another cemetery where the ?Hartnett? name was very prevalent.
Patt was always involved in working to help others, from starting a quarterly dinner program for hospital patients at her church in St. Louis, to starting up a Meals on Wheels program in New Haven. She was always helping others. She and Jim were very involved in many positions at the church they attended in New Haven. Patt also loved playing cards and was involved in a card group that many of her friends attended.
She is survived by her daughters, Marleen Anconetoni and Deborah Miller and husband Jim; her stepson, Ronnie Stover and wife Ann; her sister, Joan Wangelin; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands; two daughters, Georgia Lee "Star" Davis and Lorinda Kay Kearney; and her parents.
At a later date, a celebration of life will be held at United Church of Christ, New Haven.
In lieu of flowers, contributions on behalf of Patricia Stover, may be given to United Church of Christ, 607 Maupin, New Haven, MO 63068.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 29, 2020