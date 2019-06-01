Home

Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Patricia Pennock Obituary
A funeral service for Patricia Pennock, nee Huff, 78, Sullivan, will be Saturday, June 1, at noon at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Pennock died Monday, May 20, 2019.
She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Pratt and husband Glenn, Eldon; one brother, Kenneth Huff, Potosi; one sister, Opal Montgomery, Jacksonville, Ark.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on June 1, 2019
