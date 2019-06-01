|
A funeral service for Patricia Pennock, nee Huff, 78, Sullivan, will be Saturday, June 1, at noon at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Pennock died Monday, May 20, 2019.
She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Pratt and husband Glenn, Eldon; one brother, Kenneth Huff, Potosi; one sister, Opal Montgomery, Jacksonville, Ark.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on June 1, 2019
