Patricia Rose Blum, nee Blankenship 82, Sullivan, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Life Care Center of Sullivan.



Pat was born Feb. 17, 1937, in Japan, Mo., the daughter of Forest and Rose Blankenship (Strothkamp). She grew up and attended school at Holy Martyrs School in Japan, Mo., as well as Sullivan High School. After high school, Pat married Marvin Blum April 30, 1955, at Holy Martyrs Church in Japan, Mo. To this union, two sons were born, Ronald and Robert. Marvin and Pat raised their family in Bourbon and then eventually moved to Spring Bluff. Pat was a tremendous farm wife who was very involved in raising their chickens and cattle, as well as butchering and preparing the most wonderful of feasts. In her free time, she enjoyed quilting, reading, gardening, and was especially known for being a wonderful cook. Pat truly loved the precious time she had with her grandchildren, especially babysitting them when they were younger.



Pat is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Marvin Blum, Sullivan; one son, Ron Blum and wife Karen, St. Clair; four grandchildren, Jennifer Banderman and husband Matthew, Eureka, Lance Blum and wife Ashwina, Tampa, Fla., Douglas Blum and Emilie Blum, both of Sullivan; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Georgia and Cohen; daughter-in-law, Regina Blum, Sullivan; two brothers, Larry Blankenship and wife Betty, and Andy Blankenship and wife Joette, all of Sullivan; two sisters, Margaret "Peg" Davis and husband Robert, Sullivan, and Marilyn Landwehr, Columbia; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her son, Robert "Bob" Blum; her parents, Forest and Rose Blankenship; three brothers, William "Bill," Donald and Bob Blankenship; and a sister, Norma Jean Biehl.



Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Eaton Funeral Home, Sullivan.



A funeral Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Sullivan, with the Rev. Paul Telken officiating.



Burial followed in the church cemetery.



Friends may send online condolences to Pat's family at www.eatonfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Missourian on June 15, 2019