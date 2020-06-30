A funeral service for Patricia Rogers, 79, Marthasville, will be Saturday, July 4, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

The visitation will be Friday, July 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union. Burial will follow in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Mrs. Rogers passed away Friday, June 30.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Rogers, and other relatives and friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



