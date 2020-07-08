- 1940 - 2020 -



Patricia Sue Rogers, nee Brinkmann, 79, Marthasville, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.



Patricia was born Oct. 24, 1940, in Washinton, the daughter of the late Lester Brinkmann and wife Ethel, nee Laflin. She graduated from Union High School in 1958.



Patricia was united in marriage to Charles "Charlie" Rogers May 31, 1960, at Union Assembly of God Church, Union. At the time, Charlie was serving in the U.S. Navy so the couple lived in Guam for 1 1/2 years before returning to Union. The couple later moved to St. Louis and then to Lake Sherwood in Marthasville.



Patricia worked as a church secretary until her retirement in the early 2000s from Grace Church, Maryland Heights. She loved reading the Bible and being outdoors tending to birds and her flowers. Patricia's greatest joy was spending time with her beloved husband of 60 years, Charlie. The two enjoyed traveling the country and just being together. She was a member of River City Church, Washington.



Patricia is survived by her husband, Charlie Rogers, Marthasville; one sister, Sally Williams and husband Gary, Union; one sister-in-law, Linda Sue Hiatt, St. Clair; two brothers-in-law, Donald Rogers and wife Denise, and Bill Rogers and wife Pat, all of Union; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Funeral services were held Saturday, July 4, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



Burial followed in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to River City Church,Washington.



The Rogers family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





