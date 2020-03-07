Home

POWERED BY

Patsy A. Siener


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy A. Siener Obituary
- 1932 - 2020 -

Patsy "Pat" Ann Siener, nee Guthrie, 87, formerly of Augusta, peacefully passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

Patsy was preceded in death by her first husband, Harvey Robinson; second husband, Edward Siener; and her mother, Helen Guthrie.

Patsy was a devoted and loving mother to Karen Nace (Mark), Carol Balducci (Rick), Linda Cox (Clif), and Laura McKevitt (Michael). She is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Edward, Vickie, Natalie, Nic, Nate, Erin, Matthew, Grace and James, and her 10 great-grandchildren. Patsy was a strong, loving and supportive woman who will be deeply missed.

A celebration of Patsy's life will be held at Balducci Vineyards, Augusta, Saturday, April 4, anytime between noon and 3 p.m.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -