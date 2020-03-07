|
Patsy "Pat" Ann Siener, nee Guthrie, 87, formerly of Augusta, peacefully passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Patsy was preceded in death by her first husband, Harvey Robinson; second husband, Edward Siener; and her mother, Helen Guthrie.
Patsy was a devoted and loving mother to Karen Nace (Mark), Carol Balducci (Rick), Linda Cox (Clif), and Laura McKevitt (Michael). She is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Edward, Vickie, Natalie, Nic, Nate, Erin, Matthew, Grace and James, and her 10 great-grandchildren. Patsy was a strong, loving and supportive woman who will be deeply missed.
A celebration of Patsy's life will be held at Balducci Vineyards, Augusta, Saturday, April 4, anytime between noon and 3 p.m.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 7, 2020