Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Patsy H. Wells


1936 - 2020
Patsy H. Wells Obituary
Patsy Helen Wells (Satterfield), 83, Villa Ridge, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Washington.

Patsy, daughter of the late Spencer Satterfield and Hilda Cauline (Raines), was born April 2, 1936, in Herrin, Ill. On Sept. 4, 1960, she was united in marriage to William "Bill" Wells, in Herrin, Ill.

Patsy was a talented seamstress, working at Six Flags making the costumes for the characters. Later, she volunteered her time making baby blankets and other family-needed items for local crisis centers.

She is survived by one son, David Wells and wife Catherine, St. Clair; daughter-in-law, Chrissy Kelley, Washington; five grandchildren, Kailey, Nathan, Bobbie, Austin and Nicke; seven great-grandchildren, Drake, Dylan, Hunter, Loriana, Kyle, Sadie and Declan; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Wells; one son, Rodney Wells; and her parents, Spencer Satterfield and Hilda Cauline Van Eckhout.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with services at 2 p.m.

Interment will be at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.

Memorial donations to Grace's Place are preferred.

Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 11, 2020
