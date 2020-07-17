A funeral service for Patsy Todd, nee Day, 78, Union, will be Wednesday, July 22, at 11 a.m. at Life Stream Church, Washington.

Interment will be Thursday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at Boss Cemetery, Boss.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 21, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, at the church.

Mrs. Todd died Monday, July 13, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Louis Todd, Union; one son, Victor Todd, Union; one daughter, Kylene Lottman and husband Timothy, Marthasville; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





