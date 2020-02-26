The Missourian Obituaries
|
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722

Patsy Walls


1943 - 2020
Patsy Walls Obituary
Patsy Walls (Williams), 76, Union, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her home.

Patsy, daughter of Wilbur Williams and wife Gertrude (Crider), was born March 17, 1943, in Union. On June 11, 1966, she was united in marriage to Ronnie Walls, in Union. Patsy was a longtime member of Word of Life Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by two daughters, Tina Mendenhall and husband Danny, and Jennifer Hix and husband Troy, all of Union; one brother, Jerome "Baldy" Williams, Union; three grandchildren, Jessica Higgs and husband Rusty, Steelville, Natasha Keith and husband Chad, Beaufort, and Dawson Hix, Union; five great-grandchildren, Bryan, Kaleb, Marissa, Lacey and Abbie; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Walls; one son, Jeffery Walls; her parents, Wilbur and Gertrude Williams; and nine siblings, Helen Holland, Lloyd Williams, Kathleen Taylor, Donald Williams, Marilyn Baker, Ronald Williams, Bobby Williams, Carl Williams and Judy Williams.

A memorial service will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Word of Life Church of the Nazarene, Union, with a memorial service at 2 p.m.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Word of Life Church of the Nazarene are preferred.

Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 26, 2020
