1/1
Paul A. Eckstein
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Albert Eckstein, 75, Union, departed this life Friday, July 3, 2020, in Sullivan.

Paul was born Feb. 28, 1945, in Union, the son of Emil Francis Eckstein and wife Nellie, nee Stahlman. As a young man, he was united in marriage to Judith Frick, and three children came to bless this union.

Paul was a Christian, having been raised in the Baptist faith and believing in the Lord as his Savior. During his working years, he was employed as a truck driver for Esselte Pendaflex Corporation in Union, retiring after 20 years of service to the company. Paul was an outgoing man who didn't know a stranger. He enjoyed many hobbies and interests during his life. Paul loved caring for his farm and raised crops and livestock most of his life. He was truly an outdoorsman at heart, and enjoyed riding horses, fishing and hunting. Other hobbies included flying remote-controlled airplanes and making wine. Paul was always willing to lend a helping hand to others, no matter what they needed help with. Spending time with his children and grandchildren gave him great joy, and many wonderful memories were created.

Paul is survived by his children, Paul Anthony Eckstein, known to all as Tony, and wife Theresa, St. Louis, Tammy Sue Woodcock and husband Casey, Sullivan, and Laura Ann Eckstein and fiance Jeremiah Ditch, Union; his former wife, Judith Morgan, St. Louis; one sister, Allie Klepper and husband Eddie, Union; eight grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Nellie Eckstein, and one sister, Sarah Sutton.

A kind and loving father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Private committal services will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Commemorative Air Force.

The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved