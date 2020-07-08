Paul Albert Eckstein, 75, Union, departed this life Friday, July 3, 2020, in Sullivan.



Paul was born Feb. 28, 1945, in Union, the son of Emil Francis Eckstein and wife Nellie, nee Stahlman. As a young man, he was united in marriage to Judith Frick, and three children came to bless this union.



Paul was a Christian, having been raised in the Baptist faith and believing in the Lord as his Savior. During his working years, he was employed as a truck driver for Esselte Pendaflex Corporation in Union, retiring after 20 years of service to the company. Paul was an outgoing man who didn't know a stranger. He enjoyed many hobbies and interests during his life. Paul loved caring for his farm and raised crops and livestock most of his life. He was truly an outdoorsman at heart, and enjoyed riding horses, fishing and hunting. Other hobbies included flying remote-controlled airplanes and making wine. Paul was always willing to lend a helping hand to others, no matter what they needed help with. Spending time with his children and grandchildren gave him great joy, and many wonderful memories were created.



Paul is survived by his children, Paul Anthony Eckstein, known to all as Tony, and wife Theresa, St. Louis, Tammy Sue Woodcock and husband Casey, Sullivan, and Laura Ann Eckstein and fiance Jeremiah Ditch, Union; his former wife, Judith Morgan, St. Louis; one sister, Allie Klepper and husband Eddie, Union; eight grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Nellie Eckstein, and one sister, Sarah Sutton.



A kind and loving father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew and loved him.



Private committal services will take place at a later date.



Memorials may be made to the Commemorative Air Force.



The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





