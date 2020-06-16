A funeral service for Paul Alan Foreman, 66, St. Clair, will be Saturday, June 20, at 2 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church, Union.

Visitation will be Saturday, from noon until the time of the service, at the church.

Mr. Foreman died Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Mara Foreman, St. Clair; three children, Johnathan Strother, St. Louis, Charlotte Montague and husband Rob, Castle Rock, Colo., and Frances Montague, St. Louis; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.





