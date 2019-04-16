|
A funeral service for Paul D. Armistead, 21, St. Clair, was held Tuesday, April 16, at noon at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Inurnment was to be in at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
A memorial visitation was Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Armistead died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his father, Glenn Armistead, St. Clair; his mother, Victoria Armistead, St. Clair; three grandparents, Freda Brockman, Fenton, Arlena Campbell and husband Ben, St. Clair, and Marjorie Armistead, Hollister; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 16, 2019
