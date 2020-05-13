|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Paul Edmund Struckhoff, 88, Washington. Paul passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, from complications of COVID-19, at Grandview Nursing Home, Washington.
Paul, a carpenter, was born May 27, 1931, in Washington, to Edmund and Frances Struckhoff. Paul proudly served his country in the Korean War. Paul married the late Marjorie Duebbert in 1967. Lovestruck, he moved to O'Fallon, where he worked for O'Fallon Gas, the city of O'Fallon and Lake Saint Louis Lake Association.
Paul was an active member in the O'Fallon V.F.W. and Augusta American Legion. He enjoyed camping, boating and spending time with his friends at the 56 Missouri Boat Club in Augusta; driving around the Augusta area looking to see who was planting and harvesting crops; stopping at friends' houses and telling stories of the fun and troubles that he and his buddies got into. Paul and Marjorie were avid Cardinal baseball fans and had a great time cheering on the team. Paul also enjoyed drinking a cold Stag beer with his wonderful wife, family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Donald (Brenda) Struckhoff; stepchildren, Greg (Patti) Ruether, Marthy (Steve) Werth and Bill Ruether; sisters, Mercedes Hopen, Mary Feldmann, Helen Reiling and Ruth Heman; and brother, Aloys Struckhoff. Paul enjoyed his grandkids, Hannah, Brett, Billy, Andrew, Jessica and Owen, along with his seven great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Struckhoff; stepdaughter, Ann Stapleton (Ruether); his parents, Edmund and Frances Struckhoff; and brothers, Richard Struckhoff and John Struckhoff.
Dad, when you see Mom and Ann, tell them "We love you."
A graveside service will be held Friday, May 22, at 11 a.m. at Augusta City Cemetery, Augusta.
Memorial donations may be made payable to V.F.W. Post 5077 of O'Fallon, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.
Arrangements are in care of Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.
Published in The Missourian on May 13, 2020