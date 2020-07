Or Copy this URL to Share

A memorial service for Paul J. Brown, 78, Manchester, will be held at a later date.

Mr. Brown died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Union.

He is survived by one son, Paul Brown II and wife Kristina Brown-Rice, Sherman Oaks, Calif.; one daughter, Julia Gonzell and husband Burton, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.



