Paul J. Brown, 78, Manchester, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Union, at the care facility where he resided. His niece, Liz, was a pillar of support, and his son, Paul II, was with him in the days preceding his passing.
Paul was a passionate Christian, father and entrepreneur. Paul served as the salt and the light to bring people closer to God. He loved his family and supported them with his unwavering optimism. He was successful in real estate, sales, a published author and creative businessman.
He is survived by two children, Julia Gonzell with husband Burton, San Juan Capistrano, Calif., and Paul Brown II with wife Kristina Brown-Rice, Sherman Oaks, Calif.; one sister, Mary Ries with husband Bob, Springfield; two grandchildren, Hudson and Olivia Gonzell; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Brown; his mother, Bernice Brown (Craig); and two brothers, David Brown and Clarence Brown Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
For service details or to share pictures, please visit https://www.midlawn.com/obituary/paul-brown
.
Arrangements were in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.