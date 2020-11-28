Paul Lumpkin, 76, Pacific, entered into rest Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Creve Coeur.
Paul was born Jan. 8, 1944, in St. Louis, to Paul Sr. and Agnes, nee Schott, Lumpkin. Paul married Mary Janet Reary in 1966, and they were together for 54 years. He graduated from Logan Chiropractic College in January 1967 before serving in Vietnam, from 1968 to 1969. Paul joined the Army in 1967 and left the military in 1969. After returning from Vietnam, Paul started his chiropractic practice in January 1970 in Pacific. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Janet Lumpkin; four children, Cara (Richard) Frahm, Cathy (Kurt) Hermann, Lisa (David) Cottingham and Douglas (Katie) Lumpkin; nine grandchildren, Wilson Frahm, James (Alix) Morgan III, Connor Trybus, Colin Trybus, Gavin Cottingham, Blake Cottingham, Katie Hermann, Jack Lumpkin and Lyla Lumpkin; one great-grandson, Weston James Morgan; two siblings, Larry Lumpkin and Jon Harris; along with numerous extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two siblings, Pat Lumpkin and Fred Harris.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Beginnings Lutheran Church, 791 New Beginnings Drive, Pacific, MO 63069.

Arrangements are in care of Chapel Hill Mortuary, Kirkwood.