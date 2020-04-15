Home

Lichtenberg-Martin Funeral Home - Marthasville
Paul Reese
Paul M. Reese


1981 - 2020
Paul M. Reese Obituary
Paul Michael Reese, 38, Marthasville, passed away suddenly Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.

Paul was born Oct. 18, 1981, in St. Louis, to Judith Faye Reese. Paul was married to Katherine Irene Voelkerding April 20, 2013. They share three children, Cameron, Danielle and Gabriella. Paul enjoyed bringing his family together through good food and lots of laughs. His big heart was felt throughout the community as he played Santa Claus for various parties, coached his daughters' softball team, and owned and operated a local business. Paul was a good friend, always there to lend a helping hand for anyone who needed it. He will forever be loved and greatly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kate; his three children, Cameron, Danielle and Gabriella; his mother, Judy Reese; two sisters, Jessica Reese and Brandi Reese; nieces and nephews, Anthony Donley, Quincy Donley, Zesa Bollinger and Alex Bollinger; father- and mother-in-law, Merle and Pat Voelkerding; sisters-inlaw, Lydia Bollinger and husband Bert, and Amanda Voelkerding and significant other James; other relatives and many, many friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his grandmother, Louise Reese.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.

The Reese family was served by Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 15, 2020
