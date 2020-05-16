|
- 1931 - 2020 -
Paul N. Lix, 89, Warrenton, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur.
Paul, a mechanic, was born March 31, 1931, in St. Louis, to Christian Lix and wife Clara, nee Rocklage. Paul served his country in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War, and was a member of the Warrenton V.F.W. Paul also was a member of Friedens U.C.C. in Warrenton. He was a very quiet man, but was devoted to his beloved wife, Edna, for 67 years. He loved his family and spending time with them. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Edna Lix, nee Drunert, Warrenton; one daughter, Susan (Karl) Lenzenhuber, Marthasville; sister, Mary Ann (Eugene) Buxton, Warrenton; grandson, Matthew (Kathleen) Lenzenhuber; great-grandchildren, Michael, Emily, Thomas and Monica; and lots of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Christian Lix, and his mother, Clara Lix.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 16, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Friedens United Church of Christ, Main Street, Warrenton.
A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the church.
Burial is in Warrenton City Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Warren County Senior Center or Friedens U.C.C., in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383.
The Lix family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Missourian on May 16, 2020