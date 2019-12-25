|
|
Paul N. Meiners, 87, St. Louis, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Meiners and Jane Meiners, nee Dillon; one sister, Marie Klorer; and three brothers, Robert Meiners, Joseph Meiners and Donald Meiners.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Sally, nee Bergjans, Meiners; devoted father of Margaret (Christopher) Louis, Michael (Christa) Meiners, Madeleine (Thomas) Hedrick, Marie Dennis, Paul (Terry) Meiners, Regina Childers, Matthew (Kristina) Meiners, Amelia (Steve) Willie, Daniel Meiners and Sarah Meiners (Jordan Hurt); loving brother to sisters, Dorothy Seiter and Elaine Goodwin; treasured grandfather of 23; great-grandfather of 10; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Paul was born in Normandy, and attended grade school at St. Ann's, and high school at St. Louis University High, where he graduated in 1950. He was recruited by Coach Don Faurot to play football at Mizzou, but after one year, determined that medicine was his calling. He was married to the late Susan, nee Blood, Meiners in 1953. He graduated from St. Louis University Medical School in 1957, and received his surgical license in 1963, after a surgical residency at City Hospital. Paul was a surgeon at DePaul Hospital and St. John's Hospital, St. Louis, for over 30 years. He moved to Cheyenne, Wyo., in 1994, where he had the privilege of working at the V.A. Hospital and helping the many deserving men and women of the armed forces. He retired in 2000 and moved back to Missouri.
Paul loved caring for his patients and was respected by his colleagues. When he wasn't working, he was with his family, whether at their lake house in Franklin County or their guest ranch in Wyoming. He will be greatly missed by many.
Paul chose to donate his body to St. Louis University Medical School. A memorial Mass will be held Friday, Dec. 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Roch Catholic Church, 6052 Waterman Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations to Mercy Hospice, in care of Mercy Health Foundation, 615 S. New Ballas Road, St. Louis, MO 63141, St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1310 Papin St., St. Louis, MO 63103, or a charity of donor's choice are appreciated.
The Meiners family is being served by Bopp Chapel, Kirkwood.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 25, 2019