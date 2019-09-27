Home

Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Paul Northcutt

Paul Northcutt Obituary
A funeral service for Paul Northcutt, 72, Pacific, will be Monday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Brush Creek Cemetery, Gray Summit.
Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home.
Mr. Northcutt died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Northcutt, nee Huckstep, Pacific; one son, Rodney Crabtree and wife Stephanie, Union; one daughter, Rhonda Shrimpton and husband Jim, Kearney; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 27, 2019
