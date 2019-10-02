|
|
Paul Vernon Northcutt, 72, Pacific, departed this life Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at 4:25 a.m., at his home, surrounded by his family.
Paul was born Nov. 6, 1946, in Valley Park, the son of William Lee Northcutt Sr. and wife Mabel Lee, nee Barnes. In 1975, he met and married the love of his life, Juanita Crabtree, nee Huckstep. They were married July 5, 1975, and were blessed to share 44 years together. Juanita had two children, Rhonda and Rodney. Paul loved them as his own.
Paul is survived by his wife, Juanita, of their home; his children, Rhonda Shrimpton and husband Jim, Kearney, and Rodney Crabtree and wife Stephanie, Union; five grandsons, Sean Shrimpton and wife Leslie, Ottawa, Kan., Christopher Crabtree, Sullivan, Bradley Shrimpton and wife Ashley, Overland Park, Kan., Daniel Crabtree and wife Kelly, Washington, and Matthew Crabtree, Villa Ridge; three brothers, Buddy Northcutt and wife Frankie, St. Clair, Everett Northcutt and wife Jan, Largo, Fla., and Johnny Northcutt, Las Vegas, Nev.; two sisters-in-law, Eleanor Abernathy, Festus, and Linda Northcutt, Fenton; nine great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Mabel Northcutt; two brothers, George Northcutt and William L. Northcutt Jr., known to all as Billy; and two sisters, Dorothy Jean Holbrook, known to all as Jean, and Virginia I. Northcutt.
Paul had a strong relationship with Jesus, and was saved in the Baptist church, but attended the Assembly of God Church in Pacific, until a few weeks ago. Paul attended school in Valley Park, until the move to St. Clair. At the age of 17, he had a tragic accident that put him in a coma. After recovering from his accident, he joined the Navy Aug. 31, 1964, at 17 years of age. He was stationed in Hawaii and Vietnam on a ship during the Vietnam War, and received his honorable discharge Nov. 6, 1967, after four years of service. During his working years, he was employed at Daimler Chrysler Corporation in Fenton, retiring in 2006, after 24 years with the company. He also was a member and retiree of United Auto Workers Local 110, of Fenton. Paul lived an active life and enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially going camping and fishing with his family at Truman Lake in Warsaw, Mo. He was always busy and liked to tinker around in his shop and do woodworking projects. He was a homebody and family man at heart, and was happiest when he was with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. In recent years, he passed the time playing Hearts on his laptop.
Paul will be missed tremendously by his family and all who loved him. Time can't go fast enough to be with him again. But we know he is with Jesus now and not in any more pain. Until then, we love you, Paul!
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Harold Harrison officiating.
Interment, with full military honors, was held in Brush Creek Cemetery, Gray Summit.
Memorials may be made to .
The Northcutt family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 2, 2019