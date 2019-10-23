Home

Cremation Society of St. Louis
10305 Big Bend Road
St. Louis, MO 63122
(314) 205-0022
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Martins United Church of Christ
7890 Dittmer Ridge Road
Dittmer, MO
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Martins United Church of Christ
7890 Dittmer Ridge Road
Dittmer, MO
Paula J. Koenig


1946 - 2019
Paula J. Koenig, nee Ball, 73, Lonedell, entered into rest Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

She was born Oct. 15, 1946, in St. Louis. Paula was a faithful member of St. Martins United Church of Christ, where she was historically the first (and only) female member of the Willing Workers, a group of retirees who gathered weekly to make repairs and maintain church grounds. She, along with her husband, Rich, were also frequent visitors to several other local congregations where they had many friends. Her joy in life was her husband and family. Paula loved cooking for her family, gardening, weed eating, planting trees (hundreds of trees!), and turning farm animals into pets. Together with Rich, she was a longtime member of the NRA. She and her husband enjoyed attending shooting competitions and serving as range officers. Among many giving attributes, she was a caregiver to her mother and selfless in many ways to many people. Paula faithfully took long walks every day, and read from her Bible every morning.

Paula is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Richard Koenig; two children, Sherry Koenig and Richard Koenig Jr. and wife Terri; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; eight siblings; as well as many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Landwehr; her daughter, Evelyn Koenig; her sister, Donna; and her nephew, Jason.

A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 27, from 12:30 p.m. to time of memorial service at 2 p.m., at St. Martins United Church of Christ, 7890 Dittmer Ridge Road, Dittmer.

Donations to the St. Martins United Church of Christ Learning Center are appreciated.

Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at the Cremation Society of St. Louis, www.stlcremate.com and follow details of her memorial.

Arrangements are in care of Chapel Hill Mortuary, Kirkwood.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 23, 2019
