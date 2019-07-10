|
Paula Marie Sabourin, nee Matthews, 87, Fenton, formerly of Union, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Paula, daughter of the late Paul Matthews and wife Marie, nee Schiller Griefield, was born Dec. 13, 1931.
Paula is survived by two sons, Scott Sabourin, St. Louis, and Greg Sabourin; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two sisters, Catherine Platt Kamper and Loretta Platt Wissmann, both of Union; and three brothers, Eugene Platt, John Platt and Robert Platt, all of Union.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William; two children, Kevin Sabourin and Nancy Sabourin; her parents; and her stepfather, John Platt.
Visitation and service will be held Friday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at Kutis Funeral Home South County, Mehlville.
Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Arrangements are in care of Kutis Funeral Home South County, Mehlville.
Published in The Missourian on July 10, 2019