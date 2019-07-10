Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Sabourin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula M. Sabourin


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula M. Sabourin Obituary
Paula Marie Sabourin, nee Matthews, 87, Fenton, formerly of Union, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Paula, daughter of the late Paul Matthews and wife Marie, nee Schiller Griefield, was born Dec. 13, 1931.

Paula is survived by two sons, Scott Sabourin, St. Louis, and Greg Sabourin; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two sisters, Catherine Platt Kamper and Loretta Platt Wissmann, both of Union; and three brothers, Eugene Platt, John Platt and Robert Platt, all of Union.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William; two children, Kevin Sabourin and Nancy Sabourin; her parents; and her stepfather, John Platt.

Visitation and service will be held Friday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at Kutis Funeral Home South County, Mehlville.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Arrangements are in care of Kutis Funeral Home South County, Mehlville.
Published in The Missourian on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now