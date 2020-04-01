|
Pauline V. Wheeler, nee Creek, 78, Belle, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Pauline, daughter of the late Cecil and Annie (Crider) Creek, was born Aug. 29, 1941, in Hadley. Pauline was a lifelong area resident, attended the Bland school system, and was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church. On Aug. 31, 1957, she was united in marriage to Donald Wheeler, in Holly Springs, Miss. Donald preceded her in death April 19, 1999.
Pauline loved cooking, and did it as a job for many years. She owned and operated Pauline's Country Kitchen in Belle, was a dietitian at the senior center in Owensville, and cooked at the Oak Creek Lodge for 10 years, where she was known as Ms. Pauline.
In addition to cooking, Pauline enjoyed music, fishing, birdwatching, shopping, going on short vacations, and watching "The Big Bang Theory" and the news. She loved to entertain at her home, where plenty of food was always available. Most of all, Pauline loved spending time with her family. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.
Pauline is survived by one son, Donald Wheeler Jr. and special friend Amanda Cochran, Bland; four daughters, Dianna Wheeler, Belle, Darlene Wheeler and Delina Vollmer, both of Bland, and Debbie Jones and husband Dave, Union; two sisters, Geri Thompson, Deland, Fla., and Billie Crossman, Washington; one brother, William "Butch" Creek and wife Mary, Gorin; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Pauline was preceded in death by one grandson, Bryan Burris; two sisters, Erma Gardner and Maxine Smith; and two brothers, Paul Creek and Sam Creek.
Private funeral arrangements have been arranged, and burial will be in Bland Union Christian Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Bland Union Christian Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sassmann's Chapel, Belle, 573-859-3712, www.sassmannschapel.com.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 1, 2020