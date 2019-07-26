Home

Pauly M. Washburn Jr.

Pauly M. Washburn Jr. Obituary
A funeral service for Pauly M. Washburn Jr., 51, Rolla, will be Saturday, July 27, at 1 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in the United Methodist Cemetery, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Washburn died Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Turner Washburn, nee Flores, Rolla; one daughter, Cassadie Gann and fiance Dustin Turner, Rolla; two stepsons, Cory Flores and wife Sara, St. James, and Christian Flores, Leasburg; two stepdaughters, Lealan Turner, Farmington, and Katelyn Turner, Bunker; parents in law, Linda Montooth and husband David, St. James, and Noe Flores and wife Tammy, Fruitland; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on July 26, 2019
