A funeral service for Peggy Ann Liebhart, 81, Union, will be Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Burial will follow in Zion UCC Cemetery, Union.

Visitation was to be Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Mrs. Liebhart died Friday, July 31, 2020.

She is survived by two sons, Leon Keys and wife Becky, Union, and Phillip Keys, Lake St. Louis; one daughter, Melissa Huyser, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

